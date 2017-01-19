On Our Radar

U.S. Stock-market Futures Hold Lower After ECB Keeps Rates Unchanged

By Mark DeCambre Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stock futures on Thursday traded slightly lower after the European Central Bank kept its interest rates unchanged as expected. Dow futures were off 0.1% at 19,712, the S&P 500 index futures slipped 0.1% at 2,264, while those for the Nasdaq-100 were near break-even levels at 5,051. The ECB Governing Council left its rate on main refinancing operations at 0%, while holding the rate on its overnight deposit facility at minus 0.4% and the rate on its marginal lending facility at 0.25%. ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to hold a conference call in about half an hour. Last month, the ECB decided to extend its bond-buying program through the end of 2017.

