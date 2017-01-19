Here's Why Teladoc Soared Nearly 14% Higher This Morning

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue Reading Below

What happened

Shares of on-demand healthcare provider Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) rose as much as 13.9% Thursday in the first two hours of trading after the company announced that it would price up to 9,487,500 shares of common stock, including underwriter options for additional equity, at $16.75 per share. If fully subscribed, the offering will bring in $159 million in gross proceeds.

So what

That's a lot of dough, and investors don't have to try hard to imagine what it will be used for: growth. Teladoc is a fast-growing telehealth pioneer, with plenty of market left to create and market share left to snag. The company expects to report $123 million in revenue in 2016 after generating just $77 million in revenue the year before. Management has guided for up to $185 million in revenue in 2017, along with a 26% uptick in membership and 50% growth in visits.

That growth makes Teladoc's $850 million market cap look relatively cheap, assuming it can turn that revenue into profits over time. That is still a distant goal, however, as it reported an operating loss of over $56 million in the first nine months of 2016. Then again, investors aren't complaining with the growth being delivered and aren't expecting profits at this time.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

The company ended September 2016 with about $75 million in cash on hand, so even after subtracting out the last quarter's burn rate, adding another $159 million (before closing fees) is pretty significant. Investors expecting an exciting year of business development will have a lot more excitement to look forward to now.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017



Maxx Chatsko has no position in any stocks mentioned. Follow him on Twitterto keep up with developments in engineered biology and materials science. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.