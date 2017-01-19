Feds Investigating Russian Intercepts For Trump Ties: Report

Federal authorities are investigating intercepted communications and financial transactions over possible links between Russia and members of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign team, the New York Times reported Thursday night. The counterintelligence investigation is focused on former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, policy adviser Carter Page and Republican strategist Roger Stone, the Times said. U.S. intelligence has concluded that Russia interfered in the presidential election, and worked in Trump's favor. The newspaper's sources did not say if the intercepts implicated anyone in illegal acts. Manfort told the Times the report was a "dirty trick and completely false." The FBI is said to be leading the probe, which was not based on the secret dossier leaked last week containing a number of unsubstantiated claims.
