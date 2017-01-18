Whole Foods To Celebrate Monthly Food Holidays In 2017

Whole Foods Market Inc. announced Wednesday that it will celebrate at least one food holiday each month in 2017. The effort kicks of on Jan. 20 with National Cheese Lovers Day, when guests will be able to sample a variety of cheeses at all stores, and continues with National Green Juice Day on Jan. 26. The green juice holiday will be accompanied by $2-off digital coupon on any large store-made smoothie or juice from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31. Future food holidays will be announced a week in advance. Whole Foods shares are up 0.2% so far in Wednesday trading, and up 4% for the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 20.7% for the last 12 months.
