U.S. Stocks Open Little Changed After Mixed Banking Earnings

U.S. stocks opened little changed Wednesday after mixed earnings reports from banks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings were better than expected, however, Citibank revenues disappointed. Investors are also waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in the afternoon. The S&P 500 were off 2 points, or 0.1%, at 2,265, shortly after open. The Nasdaq Composite was flat at 5,537. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 54 points or 0.3%, to 19,770.
