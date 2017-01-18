Raines, Bagwell, Rodriguez Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, while Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens received the most votes of their candidacies to date, suggesting that the taint of baseball's steroid era is washing away and that they could eventually be voted in. Bagwell, who hit 448 home runs over a 15-year career, led the voting and was named on 86.2% of ballots. Raines, who stole 808 bases in his career, was elected in his 10th and final year of eligibility, receiving 86%. 13-time Gold Glove catcher Rodriguez got 76% in his first time on the ballot. Candidates needed 75% to be inducted. Relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman fell just short, with 74%, as did outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, who got 71.7%. Clemens and Bonds received 54.1% and 53.8%, respectively, the first time either got more than 50%. The three inductees will enter the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 30.

