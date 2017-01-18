Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday:
All times are Eastern
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for December, 8:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes..