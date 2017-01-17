U.S. Stocks Close Lower As Dollar Weakens

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday as the dollar pulled back following comments from President-elect Donald Trump that the greenback was "too strong" partly because China was keeping its currency weak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 58.96 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 19,826.77, with shares of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both falling more than 3%. The S&P 500 index closed down 6.75 points, or 0.3%, at 2,267.89, with the financials and industrial sectors the weakest performers. The Nasdaq Composite index finished down 35.39 points, or 0.6%, at 5,538.73. The U.S. Dollar index fell 0.8% to 100.34, its lowest level in more than a month.
