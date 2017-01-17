Obama Commutes Sentence Of Chelsea Manning

President Barack Obama has commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army intelligence analyst who leaked troves of files to WikiLeaks. Manning's sentence will be commuted to expire on May 17. The decision wasn't a total surprise, as a White House spokesman had contrasted Manning's situation with Edward Snowden, noting that Manning already has gone through the U.S. legal system and acknowledged her crimes. In all, Obama granted commutation of sentence to 209 individuals and pardons to 64 individuals.
