New York Times correspondent denied entry into Turkey

The New York Times reported that one of its correspondents was briefly detained by border officials in Turkey as he arrived Tuesday at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, then was forced to take a flight back to London with no explanation for why he had been refused entry into the country.

Continue Reading Below

The action against Rod Nordland, a veteran Times correspondent, appeared to be part of a broader government crackdown against the domestic and foreign news media, the Times said.

There was no immediate explanation from Turkish officials about the action, the Times said, adding this appeared to be the first time a Times correspondent had been denied entry into Turkey.

An official of the office of the Turkish presidency was not immediately available for comment to The Associated Press.