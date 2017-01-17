Mattel Inc. Names Margo Georgiadis As CEO

Mattel Inc. said Tuesday morning that Margo Georgiadis would be its new chief executive officer, effective Feb. 8. Georgiadis, who will also join the company's board of directors, has been President, Americas at Google since 2011, and has also been chief operating officer of Groupon Inc. and an executive vice president of Discover Financial Services. Current Mattel CEO Christopher Sinclair, who has served since early 2015 and helped re-energize the company's sales and culture, will be executive chairman of the board, the company said. Sinclair told the Wall Street Journal in November that he'd only name the next CEO "when we've got confidence that we've got a stable enterprise." Mattel shares have dropped 2.2% over the last three months, compared with a 7.0% rise in the S&P 500 /
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.