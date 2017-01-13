The Motley Fool Enhances Site for Accessibility

Alexandria Va.,-January 13, 2017-The Motley Fool today announced enhancements to its websites, mobile applications and emails to provide increased accessibility for individual investors with disabilities.

Continue Reading Below

"The 'Motley' in our name illustrates that our mission is to help people in all circumstances and in all stages of life," said Chris Harris, Accessibility Project Manager at The Motley Fool. "We are excited that our enhanced services will allow us to reach and serve a broader community of Fools on their investing journeys."

The enhancements were made with input from a community of blind individual investors with the goal of delivering The Motley Fool's award-winning information and financial solutions to members of the public with visual impairments.

"Having full access to financial investing tools is important for everyone," says Thomas Foley, one of the visually impaired individual investors involved in the effort. "I'm happy that The Motley Fool will make its web and mobile platforms more accessible, particularly for people who are blind or partially sighted, so all individual investors can invest better."

About Digital Accessibility

The Motley Fool adopted the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2.0 level AA as its website, mobile, and email accessibility standard, and has made substantial enhancements to meet this standard.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Guidelines ensure that websites are more accessible to persons with visual and other disabilities and do not affect digital content or the visual layout of the websites, mobile applications, or other online content and services. Blind computer users rely on screen reader voice output, braille output or magnification technology on computers and mobile devices. Like many individuals with mobility impairments, most blind computer users rely on a keyboard instead of a mouse for navigation.

W3C is an international community that develops open standards to ensure the long-term growth of the Web. The Web Accessibility Initiative is a program of the W3C that works with site owners, developers, people with disabilities and other interested parties to develop accessibility standards, including WCAG 2.0. More information is available at www.w3.org/WAI.

More information on The Motley Fool's accessibility program is available the company's new Accessibility Information Page.

For more information, contact Alison Southwick at asouthwick@fool.com.

About The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, Va., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a financial services company dedicated to helping the world invest better. Reaching millions of people around the globe each month through its websites, books, newspaper column, television appearances, and innovative investing solutions. The Motley Fool's operating companies include: The Motley Fool, LLC, and its international subsidiaries, which publish websites and newsletters about investing; Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, which advises the Motley Fool Funds family of mutual funds; and Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC, which provides personal investment advice and managed accounts to its clients.