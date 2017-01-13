Gold Futures Gain Roughly 1.9% For The Week

Gold futures settled with a loss on Friday, but still scored a gain of about 1.9% for the week. "Gold appears to be trading in lock step with U.S. dollar trends over the past few weeks, with this week's strength reflecting softness in the dollar," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Our view on President-elect [Donald] Trump's policies is that we should see a stronger U.S. dollar, which should continue to pressure gold prices this year." February gold fell $3.60, or 0.3%, for the session to settle at $1,196.20 an ounce.
