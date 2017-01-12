Why ClubCorp Holdings Inc. Stock Popped Today

IMAGE SOURCE: CLUBCORP HOLDINGS INC.

Shares of ClubCorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MYCC) jumped 15.7% Thursday after reports stating the private golf and country-club specialist is considering strategic alternatives.

Following a Reuters report early in the day that ClubCorp is in the early stages of selling itself, ClubCorp effectively confirmed the news in a press release saying it is "reviewing strategic alternatives."

ClubCorp has formed a strategic review committee to tackle the task, and has enlisted Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities as financial advisors during the process.

To be fair, this doesn't guarantee a sale, as ClubCorp also stated the committee's focus will be "on opportunities to further unlock the value inherent in the company [and] maximizing value for all shareholders."

I'm not particularly anxious to dive in immediately after today's pop, as anything short of a sale will likely send shares right back down to where they were before the news broke. But with shares still well below ClubCorp's 2015 highs, I can't blame investors for bidding ClubCorp stock up today.

