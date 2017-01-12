Joe Biden Given Medal Of Freedom By Obama

WASHINGTON – Vice President Joe Biden was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama just eight days before the two are set to leave office. Obama on Thursday called Biden the "best vice president in history." Biden is only the second sitting vice president to receive the award. President Gerald Ford gave his vice president, Nelson A. Rockefeller, the award in 1977 shortly before their terms ended. The other vice presidents to receive the award are Hubert Humphrey (in 1980, posthumously) and Richard Cheney, although Cheney was given his award in 1991 for his service as defense secretary under George H.W. Bush.
