Consumer Reports Recommends MacBook Pro Laptops After Apple Bug Fix

Consumer Reports reversed its decision to not recommend Apple Inc.'s MacBook Pro laptops Thursday after the tech giant issued a fix to a bug that caused battery-life issues. The consumer-reviews publication said in December it could not recommend Apple's laptops for the first time after computers it tested had widely varying battery life. Earlier this week, Apple said that it had fixed a bug caused by a little-used function in web browser Safari that Consumer Reports had used in order to ensure it was not seeing cached versions of websites. "Now that we've factored in the new battery-life measurements, the laptops' overall scores have risen, and all three machines now fall well within the recommended range in Consumer Reports ratings," Consumer Reports wrote Thursday.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.