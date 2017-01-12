Bank of America's Stock in 2016: A Year in Review

Bank of America's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Image source: iStock/Thinkstock.

If you're a shareholder in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), then you're probably feeling pretty good about yourself right about now. That's because shares of Bank of America climbed 35% last year, making it one of the best-performing stocks on the S&P 500.

But just saying this makes it seem like 2016 was a cakewalk for the nation's second biggest bank by assets, when nothing could be further from the truth. As illustrated in the annotated chart below, Bank of America's stock swung widely from low points to high points last year. Scroll through the chart by clicking on the arrows at the bottom of it to see the major events that caused Bank of America's stock to plunge and soar.

