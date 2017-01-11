San Diego Chargers Moving To Los Angeles, ESPN Reports

The San Diego Chargers intend to move to Los Angeles, ESPN reported Wednesday night. The official announcement may come as early as Thursday. After more than two decades with no NFL teams, Los Angeles will now have two, after the St. Louis Rams moved back last year. The teams will share the same stadium, a $2.6 billion facility in Inglewood that broke ground in November. ESPN reported the team has yet to formally notify the NFL or San Diego officials about the move. The Chargers played in San Diego for 55 years, but spent their first season in Los Angeles in 1960. The move also has implications for the Oakland Raiders, who had a league-approved option to move to L.A. if the Chargers decided to stay put. The Raiders' choices are now to move to a proposed stadium in Las Vegas, or work out a new stadium deal in Oakland. The Chargers' move leaves the nation's 17th-largest metro area -- bigger than Denver, St. Louis or Charlotte -- with only one pro team, baseball's Padres. The NBA's Clippers left San Diego for Los Angeles in 1984.

