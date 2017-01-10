Terror Victim's Wife Sues Twitter for 'Providing Material Support' to Jihadists

The wife of a New York man who was killed in last year’s terror attack in Brussels is suing Twitter (TWTR) for its alleged role in aiding ISIS. She accuses the social media giant of “knowingly providing material support and resources” to the jihadist group.

Attorney Keith Altman, who represents the families of four terrorist victims, says the social media company is not doing enough to combat terror.

“These companies believe they have no responsibility or obligation to prevent or deter terrorists from using their sites as instruments to conduct terrorist operations,” Altman said during an interview with FOX Business Network’s Trish Regan.

Altman said social media sites like Google’s YouTube (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) are the tools of choice for terrorist groups who look to radicalize individuals and raise money.

“I think this is absolutely Twitter, Google and Facebook’s responsibility. They are placing ads on twitter on terrorist postings. This is a revenue source for these people,” he said.