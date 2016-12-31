On Our Radar

Northeastern ski areas revel in a rarity _ powder

Markets Associated Press

  In this Dec. 30, 2016 photo, skiers stand in a lift line at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Northeast ski areas are relishing the new snow from a nor'easter that dumped as much as 20 inches in Maine, following a dismal season last winter with little natural snow. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

    In this Dec. 30, 2016 photo, skiers stand in a lift line at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Northeast ski areas are relishing the new snow from a nor'easter that dumped as much as 20 inches in Maine, following a dismal season last winter with little ... natural snow. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke) (The Associated Press)

  In this Dec. 30, 2016 photo, skiers descend a slope at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Ski areas are relishing in new snow a day after a powerful storm dumped 20 inches of snow in parts of Maine, and lesser amounts in other areas. Mad River received 6-8 inches. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

    In this Dec. 30, 2016 photo, skiers descend a slope at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Ski areas are relishing in new snow a day after a powerful storm dumped 20 inches of snow in parts of Maine, and lesser amounts in other areas. Mad River received 6-... 8 inches. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke) (The Associated Press)

FAYSTON, Vt. –  Northeastern ski areas are reveling in a rarity — powder — after a nor'easter dumped up to 2 feet of snow in some Maine towns and lesser amounts in Vermont and New Hampshire.

That comes after a dismal season last winter with little snow.

Maine's Sunday River reported more than 20 inches of new snow on Friday.

The resort had 111 out of 135 trails open, more than double the amount open at this time last year.

But the storm didn't drop as much as some resorts in Vermont had hoped.

Still, 6 to 8 inches of new cover brought out a big crowd of skiers at Mad River Glen in Fayston, which has limited snowmaking and was too bare to open at this time last year.