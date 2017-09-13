Martin Shkreli apologizes for ‘threats’ against Hillary Clinton

“Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli is back in court on Wednesday related to a bizarre Facebook post where he allegedly made threats against Hillary Clinton. Now the Justice Department is considering revoking his $5 million bail. Shkreli offered his followers $5,000 to “grab” locks of Clinton’s hair. The embattled pharmaceutical entrepreneur faces up to 20 years in prison for conspiring with a lawyer to loot his drug company out of millions of dollars, in part to pay off investors that Shkreli was accused of defrauding at hedge funds that he ran.

http://www.foxbusiness.com/index.html">FOXBusiness

//a57.foxnews.com/images.foxnews.com/content/global/source/foxbusiness/_jcr_content/image.img.png/0/0/1425338243812.png

http://www.foxbusiness.com/index.html

Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court at his securities fraud trial in New York City, August 3, 2017 (Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court at his securities fraud trial in New York City, August 3, 2017 REUTERS/Amr Alfiky) former-drug-company-executive-martin-shkreli-exits-u.s.-district-court-at-his-securities-fraud-trial-in-new-york-city,-august-3,-2017

Martin Shkreli departs with his attorney Benjamin Brafman after a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, June 26, 2017 (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) martin-shkreli-departs-with-his-attorney-benjamin-brafman-after-a-hearing-at-u.s.-federal-court-in-brooklyn,-new-york,-june-26,-2017

Martin Shkreli winks as he arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York, June 6, 2016 (Martin Shkreli winks as he arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York, June 6, 2016 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) martin-shkreli-winks-as-he-arrives-at-u.s.-federal-court-in-new-york,-june-6,-2016

Martin Shkreli arrives for a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, October 14, 2016 (Martin Shkreli arrives for a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, October 14, 2016 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) martin-shkreli-arrives-for-a-hearing-at-u.s.-federal-court-in-brooklyn,-new-york,-october-14,-2016

Martin Shkreli testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing in Washington, February 4, 2016 (Martin Shkreli testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform hearing in Washington, February 4, 2016 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts) martin-shkreli-testifies-before-a-house-oversight-and-government-reform-hearing-in-washington,-february-4,-2016

Martin Shkreli exits with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman from the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, February 3, 2016 (Martin Shkreli exits with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman from the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, February 3, 2016 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid) martin-shkreli-exits-with-his-lawyer-benjamin-brafman-from-the-u.s.-federal-courthouse-in-brooklyn,-new-york,-february-3,-2016