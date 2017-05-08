Fox Business
Must-See: French Protesters Swarms the Streets in Election Fallout
French protesters swarm the streets in presidential election fallout

Protestors hit the streets of Paris protesting the French presidential election win of independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, who handily defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday. The protest, organized by a labor union, blasted the President-elect for his economic policies and his past as an investment banker.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)

On Guard

Police line the steets in riot gear to monitor the protesters.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)

Gas Mask

A protester wears a gas mask as he marches through the street.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)

Riot Gear

Police in riot gear line the streets.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)

FOX Business is Live!

FOX Business' very own Ashley Webster reports live from France in the midst of the action.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)

On the Move

With flags and banners in hands, protesters take the streets.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)

