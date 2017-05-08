Must-See: French Protesters Swarms the Streets in Election Fallout
">
Protestors hit the streets of Paris protesting the French presidential election win of independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, who handily defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday. The protest, organized by a labor union, blasted the President-elect for his economic policies and his past as an investment banker.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)
On Guard
Police line the steets in riot gear to monitor the protesters.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)
Gas Mask
A protester wears a gas mask as he marches through the street.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)
Riot Gear
Police in riot gear line the streets.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)
FOX Business is Live!
FOX Business' very own Ashley Webster reports live from France in the midst of the action.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)
On the Move
With flags and banners in hands, protesters take the streets.
(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business)
