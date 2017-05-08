Must-See: French Protesters Swarms the Streets in Election Fallout

">

French protesters swarm the streets in presidential election fallout Protestors hit the streets of Paris protesting the French presidential election win of independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, who handily defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday. The protest, organized by a labor union, blasted the President-elect for his economic policies and his past as an investment banker. (Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business) french-protesters-swarm-the-streets-in-presidential-election-fallout

On Guard Police line the steets in riot gear to monitor the protesters.

(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business) on-guard

Gas Mask A protester wears a gas mask as he marches through the street.

(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business) gas-mask

Riot Gear Police in riot gear line the streets.

(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business) riot-gear

FOX Business is Live! FOX Business' very own Ashley Webster reports live from France in the midst of the action.

(Dan Hillsdon/FOX Business) fox-business-is-live!