Four dog food companies recall products over salmonella dangers

Four pet food companies – Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, Red Barn Pet Products, Raws for Paws and Smokehouse Pet Products Inc. – have recalled products over the past five days, citing concern that their food could be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the recalls, which started last Thursday. The agency alerted pet owners that potential contamination doesn’t just pose a threat to pets but also to humans who handle the pet food.

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract, with symptoms similar for both humans and animals. Those symptoms include feeling lethargic as well as fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

According to the FDA, these are the following products that have been recalled.



Recalled: Feb. 13

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products (Arrow Reliance Inc.)

Darwin’s Natural and ZooLogics pet foods, which is manufactured by Arrow Reliance Inc., is recalling its ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #41957) and its ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot#41567) after being alerted to positive findings of salmonella and/or Listeria monocytogenes in samples of their raw pet food products.



Recalled: Feb. 9

Red Barn Pet Products

Red Barn Pet Products is recalling its Redbarn Naturals 7-inch Bully Stick Dog Chews 3-pack due to concern of salmonella contamination. The affected products have an expiration date of 112120ABC stamped on the side with a UPC number of #7 85184 25105 8.

Recalled: Feb. 8

Raws for Paws

The Minneapolis-based company is recalling approximately 4,000 pounds of its five-pound and one-pound chubs of its Ground Turkey Pet Food because of its potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The products in question have case codes of 9900008, 9900009, 9900014, and 9900015. The manufacture date of Turkey Pet Food cases is 10/12/2017, and the manufacture dates of Combo Pack cases are between 10/12/2017 and 2/2/2018. Two illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem.



Smokehouse Pet Products Inc.

The Sun-Valley, Calif.-based company is recalling 4-oz bags of dog treats labeled as “Beefy Munchies,” because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The affected product was sold to various retailers who distribute to stores in Colorado, Michigan, Washington and North Carolina. The recalled treats have UPC Code: 78565857957 with a lot number of 449294 and are marked with the Best Used By Date of 10/25/19.

