USDA Dec Farm Prices - Jan 31

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers

Continue Reading Below

for their products in December was +0.8% From November, and +4.4% From

a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

December Prices Received Index Increased 0.8 Percent

The December Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 91.7,

increased 0.8 percent from November 2017. At 84.0, the Crop Production Index

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

increased 3.2 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 99.7, decreased

2.0 percent. Producers received higher prices for corn, lettuce, broilers,

and tomatoes but lower prices for milk, oranges, cattle, and market eggs.

Compared with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is up 4.4 percent.

The Crop Production Index increased 4.1 percent and the Livestock Production

Index increased 5.5 percent. In addition to prices, the indexes are

influenced by the volume change of commodities producers market. Increased

monthly movement of oranges, market eggs, broilers, and milk offset the

decreased marketing of corn, grapes, calves, and soybeans. The Food

Commodities Index, at 98.8, decreased 1.1 percent from the previous month but

increased 5.9 percent from December 2016.

December Prices Paid Index Up 0.3 Percent

The December Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,

and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 108.2, is up 0.3 percent from November 2017

and 4.0 percent from December 2016. Higher prices for feeder pigs, complete

feeds, nitrogen, and supplements more than offset lower prices in December

for feeder cattle, gasoline, LP gas, and wage rates.

Index Summary Table

=========================================================================

2016 2016 2017 2017

Index --------------------------------------------------------

1990-92=100 Nov Dec Nov Dec

=========================================================================

Prices Received 83.4 87.8 91 91.7

Prices Paid 103.2 104 107.9 108.2

Ratio 1/ 81 85 84 85

=========================================================================

1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by

farmers.

Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)