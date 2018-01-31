U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Decision, Set for Monthly Rise

U.S. stocks rebound

Continue Reading Below

-- Boeing rallies after earnings

-- Treasury yields slightly higher after Fed leaves rates unchanged

U.S. stocks held their gains Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and reiterated plans to gradually raise them moving forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141 points, or 0.5%, to 26218 and was roughly flat after the Fed's decision. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to 2.739%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.725% Tuesday -- its highest settlement since April 2014. Yields rise as bond prices fall and were also little changed after the Fed's announcement.

Although analysts widely expected the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged, Wednesday's statement following the central bank's two-day meeting could assuage some investor concerns about higher inflation and less accommodative central-bank policy. Those concerns helped drag stocks down to start the week. The Fed said Wednesday that it would continuing monitoring inflation, which has stayed below its 2% target, to determine its path forward.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Some investors said the stock-market declines earlier in the week were healthy following a rapid run-up in stocks that pushed major indexes to fresh records. They added that a positive earnings and economic backdrop remains intact following recent tax changes.

"I would expect these kinds of dips that we've seen over the past couple of days would be buying opportunities," said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment strategist at Boston Private.

Even with recent declines, the Dow industrials and S&P 500 were on track for their largest one-month percentage gains in more than 18 months.

Boeing shares added 5.4%, contributing more than 120 points to the Dow industrials, after the aerospace giant forecast a higher profit margin and a big rise in cash generated from record jetliner deliveries.

Shares of Electronic Arts rose 7.4% after posting sharp growth in live services revenue in the holiday quarter, while Xerox gained 5.6% after shrinking its loss and sealing a deal in which Japan's Fujifilm Holdings will take a majority stake.

Health insurer Anthem was also among the S&P 500's best performers. The firm exceeded sales and profit expectations in the most recent quarter.

Technology heavyweights Facebook and Microsoft are scheduled to report earnings after the market closes Wednesday.

Investors were also parsing President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address as they digested the Fed's statement following Chairwoman Janet Yellen's final meeting as leader of the central bank.

While stocks and bond yields have often climbed together in the past, some analysts have said a rapid move higher in yields can hurt steady dividend-payers in the stock market and trigger wider concerns about risky assets.

"What we're reckoning with here is the end of this era of very easy money," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist for Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 swung between small gains and losses and closed down 0.2% following its biggest daily fall of the year. Declines from telecommunications-equipment maker Ericsson, fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz and U.K. outsourcing group Capita -- which shed 43% after suspending its dividend and issuing a profit warning -- helped offset gains in Swedish household-appliance maker Electrolux.

Earlier, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9% to cap off its best month since April 2015. Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.8% as the yen strengthened against the dollar.

--Kenan Machado contributed to this article.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 14:40 ET (19:40 GMT)