Stocks Rebound, on Pace for Monthly Gains

U.S. stock futures rise

Continue Reading Below

-- Dollar sours

-- Fed meeting eyed

Global stocks mostly rebounded Wednesday as bond yields stabilized, keeping major indexes on track for monthly gains.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.3% in early trading amid a raft of corporate results, following its biggest daily fall of the year. Shares of Swedish household-appliance maker Electrolux jumped 6% after it reported an increase in fourth quarter profits, leading an advance in the region's shares.

Futures pointed to a 0.4% opening gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. On Tuesday, the Dow declined 362.59 points in its biggest daily drop since May as investors grappled with rising bond yields and pressure on the health care sector.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bond yields steadied Wednesday, with 10-year German bonds edging down to 0.606% from 0.627% on Tuesday and Treasurys at 2.697% from 2.725%, its highest since April 2014. Yields move inversely to prices.

Stocks had been on a tear for most of the month and many investors believe continued strength in the economy and an encouraging earnings outlook for 2018 should help keep the market buoyant. Still, given the pace of gains in stocks around the world and a sudden climb in bond yields, the risks of a correction have been rising, analysts say.

"When markets are trading on an expensive valuation plane, they become acutely sensitive to any shift in expectations that the benign economic environment is going to be challenged," said Matt Merritt, global head of multiasset strategy at Insight Investment.

Market reaction was muted after President Donald Trump struck a mostly conciliatory tone in his first State of the Union address late Tuesday, analysts said. Investors were focused on Mr. Trump's speech, in case he made comments which could impact trade or the global economy, but his speech mentioned little in the way of new policies.

The Mexican peso rose 0.5% against the dollar, with analysts pointing to some relief it wasn't directly targeted in the speech.

The ICE Dollar Index was down 0.3% Wednesday, around its lowest since late 2014. The dollar is likely to take direction later in the day from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's January meeting.

While market participants are anticipating no change to policy, many are bracing for a more hawkish statement in light of recent signs that inflation has been on an uptrend.

Since the Fed's last meeting, tax cuts have been passed, economic data has continued to strengthen, the labor market has remained strong, the dollar has weakened and commodity prices have risen, which combined should point to tighter policy ahead, analysts say.

"What we're reckoning with here is the end of this era of very easy money," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist for Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.8%, notching its first six-day losing streak in two months as the yen strengthened against the dollar.

Chinese equities fell amid the expiration of futures contracts Wednesday and as an official gauge of China's factory activity fell for a second straight month in January, pointing to a slowing of growth in the manufacturing sector. The Shenzhen Composite Index was down 1.7% while the startup-heavy ChiNext slid 2.7%.

Markets in Hong Kong and Australia rebounded, however, after posting steep losses on Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9%, on track to end the month up 10%.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com and Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)