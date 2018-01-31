South Africa Regulator Looking at Possible Steinhoff Insider Training -Reuters

South Africa's Financial Services Board is investigating two cases of possible insider trading and one case of false or misleading statements that relate to crisis-hit investment company Steinhoff, reports Reuters.

--The FSB revealed the probe in a presentation to South Africa's parliament on Wednesday, and has requested information from German authorities, including the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, according to Reuters.

January 31, 2018 04:25 ET (09:25 GMT)