U.S. Stocks Rebound, on Pace for Monthly Gains

U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday following their worst two-day stretch in months, lifted by the latest round of corporate earnings.

Long After Janet Yellen Leaves, Interest Rates Will Bear Her Mark

Janet Yellen leaves a huge and largely unappreciated imprint on interest rates that will reverberate long after she concludes her last Federal Reserve policy meeting Wednesday.

Treasury to Rely On More Short-Term Borrowing as Deficit Seen Climbing

The Treasury Department said it will need to issue more debt this quarter to accommodate rising budget deficits, and it also plans to adjust the size of its debt auctions beginning next month in response to the Fed's moves to shrink the size of its bond portfolio.

U.S. Private Sector Added 234,000 Jobs in January

Firms across the country added 234,000 workers in January, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics.

Private-Sector Wages Help Drive Up Employment Costs in 2017

Compensation for American workers accelerated in 2017, signaling that historically low unemployment might be starting to put upward pressure on wages and benefits.

Canada GDP Mounted a Comeback in November

The Canadian economy rebounded in November after stalling in October, led by a manufacturing sector that recorded its best performance in nearly four years as some auto-assembly plants resumed production following a brief shutdown.

Chicago Business Barometer Falls in January

The Chicago Business Barometer, a reading measuring economic activity, fell in January from the month before as indicators measuring new orders, backlogs and production all declined.

Bitcoin Is Having Its Worst Month in Three Years

The cryptocurrency's price is down by about 30% in January. It's down by about half from its all-time high of close to $20,000, reached in December.

China Watchers Get Another Way to Gauge Its Economy

China has rolled out a composite reading of business activity intended to provide a fuller picture of the state of the world's second-largest economy.

Brazil's Fiscal Performance Improved Last Year

Brazil's fiscal performance improved in 2017, but challenges remain as policy makers struggle to plug a widening budget gap.

