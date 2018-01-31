U.S. Private Sector Added 234,000 Jobs in January

Firms across the country added 234,000 workers in January, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics.

As Yellen Hands Off at the Fed, Whither Her Go-Slow Approach?

When Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen concludes her last policy meeting Wednesday, she will leave her successor the challenge of deciding whether to pick up the pace of rate increases to prevent the economy from overheating.

Stocks Rebound, on Pace for Monthly Gains

Global stocks mostly rebounded as bond yields stabilized, keeping major indexes on track for monthly gains.

Bitcoin Is Having Its Worst Month in Three Years

The cryptocurrency's price is down by about 30% in January. It's down by about half from its all-time high of close to $20,000, reached in December.

China Watchers Get Another Way to Gauge Its Economy

China has rolled out a composite reading of business activity intended to provide a fuller picture of the state of the world's second-largest economy.

Brazil's Fiscal Performance Improved Last Year

Brazil's fiscal performance improved in 2017, but challenges remain as policy makers struggle to plug a widening budget gap.

U.S. Employment Costs Rise 0.6%

Compensation for American workers grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, but picked up strongly for the year as a whole, signaling historically low unemployment might be starting to put upward pressure on wages and benefits.

Investor Who Rode Pivot From Biotech to Bitcoin Sells Big Stake

A Colorado biotech company made a splash when it became a hot bitcoin play whose shares surged in October after it changed its name to Riot Blockchain. Now, a big shareholder who helped spur the transformation is selling most of his shares.

Rise of Bitcoin Futures Prompts CFTC to Revisit Hands-Off Approach

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is reviewing its process for approving new futures products, after the launch of bitcoin futures raised questions about whether its hands-off approach should be changed.

