Fed Could Signal Changes to Outlook at Yellen's Final Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to keep interest rates steady at their two-day policy meeting that concludes Wednesday, but they could provide clues on whether their 2018 outlook has changed amid a steadily expanding economy.

Bitcoin Is Having Its Worst Month in Three Years

Bitcoin gripped the investing world last year like no other asset class in recent memory, minting new millionaires, sparking a pivot to blockchain technology and attracting a new wave of interest from institutional investors.

Rise of Bitcoin Futures Prompts CFTC to Revisit Hands-Off Approach

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is reviewing its process for approving new futures products, after the launch of bitcoin futures raised questions about whether its hands-off approach should be changed.

Eurozone Inflation Continues to Lag, Despite Robust Economic Growth

The eurozone's economy is having its best spell in a decade, with unemployment at a nine-year low, but there are still few signs of the sustained pickup in inflation long sought by the European Central Bank.

Bond Selloff Sends Ripples Through Corporate Debt Market

Months of selling in government bonds are beginning to send ripples through the corporate debt market world-wide, nudging up borrowing costs for businesses and posing fresh risks to investors.

Last Year's Market Nightmare Is 2018's Italian Yawn

Italian assets have rallied and outperformed European peers, thanks in part to the country's expanding economy and shrinking unemployment, soothing investor concern that the coming Italian election has the potential to split apart the eurozone.

China Official Manufacturing PMI Slows for Second Month in January

An official gauge of China's factory activity fell for a second straight month in January, pointing to a slowing of growth in the manufacturing sector, that adds to recent signs of softness in the world's second largest economy.

Stocks Rebound, on Pace for Monthly Gains

Global stocks mostly rebounded as bond yields stabilized, keeping major indexes on track for monthly gains.

Oil Price Rally Stalls

Oil prices eased, with the recent rally on increased geopolitical risks and tightening supplies losing steam.

Bank of England's Carney Sees Signs of a Pickup in U.K. Wages

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said he expects a revival in British household income growth this year after a lengthy squeeze. In testimony to lawmakers, Mr. Carney said he sees signs that wage growth is firming as the labor market strengthens.

