Bank of England's Carney Sees Signs of a Pickup in U.K. Wages

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said he expects a revival in British household income growth this year after a lengthy squeeze. In testimony to lawmakers, Mr. Carney said he sees signs that wage growth is firming as the labor market strengthens.

Bitcoin Is Having Its Worst Month in Three Years

Bitcoin gripped the investing world last year like no other asset class in recent memory, minting new millionaires, sparking a pivot to blockchain technology and attracting a new wave of interest from institutional investors.

Asia-Pacific Markets Weaker, Brushing Off Trump Speech

Asia-Pacific shares were broadly weaker, following losses on Wall Street overnight even though President Donald Trump struck a mostly conciliatory tone in his first State of the Union address.

China Official Manufacturing PMI Slows for Second Month in January

An official gauge of China's factory activity fell for a second straight month in January, pointing to a slowing of growth in the manufacturing sector, that adds to recent signs of softness in the world's second largest economy.

BOJ's Kuroda Reiterates Pledge to Continue Easy Policy

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to continue the central bank's easy policy with the aim of spurring inflation further, in an apparent attempt to cool down recent tightening speculation.

Japan's December Industrial Output Rises More Than Expected

Japan's industrial production rose a better-than-expected 2.7% in December. Gains in the output of cars, heavy machinery and metal products boosted the monthly production figures.

Some BOJ Members Raise Issue of Possible Policy Review

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members continued to talk about a possible review of the bank's ultra-easy policy at last week's policy meeting, although the board still sees current program as appropriate for now, according to a summary of opinions released by the central bank.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in January

U.K. consumer sentiment in January bounced back from a four-year low the previous month, a survey published Wednesday showed, as Britons became more optimistic about their own finances as well as the overall economy.

Australia Inflation Locks in Outlook of Low Rates for Longer

Australian consumer prices remained contained in the fourth quarter, dashing the view that the central bank might soon begin to signal higher interest rates.

Stocks Dip Down Under

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is heading toward its first monthly fall since August

