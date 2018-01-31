Asia-Pacific Stocks Higher After State of the Union Address

Continue Reading Below

Asian shares broadly turned around early declines as President Donald Trump struck a mostly conciliatory tone in his first State of the Union address.

China Official Manufacturing PMI Slows for Second Month in January

An official gauge of China's factory activity fell for a second straight month in January, pointing to a slowing of growth in the manufacturing sector, that adds to recent signs of softness in the world's second largest economy.

BOJ's Kuroda Reiterates Pledge to Continue Easy Policy

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to continue the central bank's easy policy with the aim of spurring inflation further, in an apparent attempt to cool down recent tightening speculation.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Japan's December Industrial Output Rises More Than Expected

Japan's industrial production rose a better-than-expected 2.7% in December. Gains in the output of cars, heavy machinery and metal products boosted the monthly production figures.

Some BOJ Members Raise Issue of Possible Policy Review

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members continued to talk about a possible review of the bank's ultra-easy policy at last week's policy meeting, although the board still sees current program as appropriate for now, according to a summary of opinions released by the central bank.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in January

U.K. consumer sentiment in January bounced back from a four-year low the previous month, a survey published Wednesday showed, as Britons became more optimistic about their own finances as well as the overall economy.

Australia Inflation Locks in Outlook of Low Rates for Longer

Australian consumer prices remained contained in the fourth quarter, dashing the view that the central bank might soon begin to signal higher interest rates.

Bank of England's Carney Sees Signs of a Pickup in U.K. Wages

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said he expects a revival in British household income growth this year after a lengthy squeeze. In testimony to lawmakers, Mr. Carney said he sees signs that wage growth is firming as the labor market strengthens.

Stocks Dip Down Under

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is heading toward its first monthly fall since August

Millennials Propel Homeownership Rate to First Increase Since 2004

The U.S. homeownership rate rose in 2017 for the first time in 13 years, driven by young buyers who overcame rising prices, tight supply and strict lending conditions to purchase their first homes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)