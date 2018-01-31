Long After Janet Yellen Leaves, Interest Rates Will Bear Her Mark

Janet Yellen leaves a huge and largely unappreciated imprint on interest rates that will reverberate long after she concludes her last Federal Reserve policy meeting Wednesday.

Treasury to Rely On More Short-Term Borrowing as Deficit Seen Climbing

The Treasury Department said it will need to issue more debt this quarter to accommodate rising budget deficits, and it also plans to adjust the size of its debt auctions beginning next month in response to the Fed's moves to shrink the size of its bond portfolio.

Julius Baer's New CEO Aims for Expansion

Bernhard Hodler is starting his tenure at the helm of Julius Baer Group mostly where his predecessor Boris Collardi left off: expanding the Swiss private bank.

JPMorgan Top Lawyer Decamping for Simpson Thacher Law Firm

Stephen Cutler, a longtime top lawyer and senior executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is leaving the bank to join law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as a partner in New York later this year.

Liberty Mutual Shops $1 Billion in Private Equity, Real Estate

Liberty Mutual Insurance is seeking bids on roughly $1 billion of its private-equity and real estate stakes, said people familiar with the matter.

Bond Selloff Sends Ripples Through Corporate Debt Market

Months of selling in government bonds are beginning to send ripples through the corporate debt market, posing fresh risks to investors.

Bitcoin Is Having Its Worst Month in Three Years

The cryptocurrency's price is down by about 30% in January. It's down by about half from its all-time high of close to $20,000, reached in December.

Rise of Bitcoin Futures Prompts CFTC to Revisit Hands-Off Approach

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is reviewing its process for approving new futures products, after the launch of bitcoin futures raised questions about whether its hands-off approach should be changed.

Anthem Closes Year With Slight Enrollment Growth

Enrollment in Anthem's medical plans dropped by 13,000 in its latest quarter but increased slightly overall last year, the health insurer said Wednesday.

Swiss Set Date for Public Vote on Allowing Banks to Create Money

The Swiss government set a June 10 date for a public referendum on an initiative that would bar commercial banks from creating electronic money through bank deposits.

