Bitcoin Is Having Its Worst Month in Three Years

Bitcoin gripped the investing world last year like no other asset class in recent memory, minting new millionaires, sparking a pivot to blockchain technology and attracting a new wave of interest from institutional investors.

Rise of Bitcoin Futures Prompts CFTC to Revisit Hands-Off Approach

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is reviewing its process for approving new futures products, after the launch of bitcoin futures raised questions about whether its hands-off approach should be changed.

Want to Keep Up With Bitcoin Enthusiasts? Learn the Lingo

Virtual currencies have gone from being a topic for fringe enthusiasts to a full-blown cultural wave. Here's a guide for beginners on what terms to use when talking bitcoin.

Swiss Set Date for Public Vote on Allowing Banks to Create Money

The Swiss government set a June 10 date for a public referendum on an initiative that would bar commercial banks from creating electronic money through bank deposits.

Santander Profit Hit By One-Offs

Santander said that its fourth-quarter net profit fell slightly compared with the year earlier, hit by one-off items.

SEB Lifts Dividend Despite Drop in 4Q Net Profit

SEB raised its full-year dividend, even as the corporate lender reported that fourth-quarter net profit fell on previously announced provisions.

BOJ's Kuroda Reiterates Pledge to Continue Easy Policy

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to continue the central bank's easy policy with the aim of spurring inflation further, in an apparent attempt to cool down recent tightening speculation.

Wells Fargo Names New Regulatory Executive

Wells Fargo has appointed a former New York Fed official to oversee regulatory relations for its corporate risk group.

Triple Threat: Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Rattle Health-Care Firms

Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. rattled the stock market with plans to form a health-care not-for-profit that will use technology to cut costs.

Aetna Profit Rises on Lower Restructuring Costs

Aetna reported earnings that rose from a year ago, as the insurer had lower costs from restructuring in its latest quarter, but revenue fell because of lower income from premiums.

January 31, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)