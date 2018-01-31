Oil Price Rally Stalls

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices eased, with the recent rally on increased geopolitical risks and tightening supplies losing steam.

Big Oil Returns to Drilling-but on a Budget

Big oil companies are resuming ambitious offshore projects, but this time they are keeping spending in check, as investors urge them to avoid a repeat of their overspending in the last oil rally.

China Creates Nuclear Powerhouse

China is putting two of its largest nuclear-power firms back together as it seeks to create a corporate powerhouse that can better compete for contracts in other countries.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

edge Funds Push for Overhaul at Marine Fuel Firm

A group of U.S. hedge funds and other investors are agitating for a shake-up at Aegean Marine Petroleum Network after they accused the company's current leadership of "chronic failures in corporate governance."

Total Makes Major Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Total said it has made a major offshore oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Shell to Sell Thai Stake

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in Thailand's Bongkot Field to Thai state-owned PTT Exploration & Production for $750 million.

Energy Woes Take Toll on Siemens

German conglomerate Siemens said its quarterly profit plummeted at its core industrial division as a global switch to renewable energy continued to eat into its gas-and-oil business.

Qatar Says Saudi-led Blockade Has Failed

On the eve of talks with the Trump administration, Qatar's finance minister says the eight-month-old blockade has not isolated his Gulf country.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 1.8 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to grow by 1.8 million barrels on average.

Fortescue Quarterly Iron-ore Shipments, Costs Fall

Fortescue Metals Group said it shipped less iron ore last quarter, while output costs also edged to a new low.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)