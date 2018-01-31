Shell to Sell Thai Stake

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in Thailand's Bongkot Field to Thai state-owned PTT Exploration & Production for $750 million.

Total Makes Major Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Total said it has made a major offshore oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Investor Pullback, Rising U.S. Output Weigh on Oil

Oil prices tumbled as investors became more cautious and fled from risky assets and rising U.S. production threatened to undercut oil's recent rally.

Exxon to Spend $50 Billion in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the American tax overhaul.

Chinese Firm Announces U.S. Solar Plant

A Chinese solar manufacturer said Monday that it plans to open a plant in the U.S., a week after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported solar panels.

Qatar Says Saudi-led Blockade Has Failed

On the eve of talks with the Trump administration, Qatar's finance minister says the eight-month-old blockade has not isolated his Gulf country.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 1.8 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to grow by 1.8 million barrels on average.

Fortescue Quarterly Iron-ore Shipments, Costs Fall

Fortescue Metals Group said it shipped less iron ore last quarter, while output costs also edged to a new low.

New York Pension Fund Doubles Bet on Low-Carbon Companies

One of the largest state pension funds in the country has doubled its investment in a low carbon-emissions index, the latest high-profile endorsement of sustainable investing strategies.

Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

