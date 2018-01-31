Boeing Boosts Outlook for Deliveries and Cash Flow

Boeing forecast a higher profit margin and a big rise in cash generated from record jetliner deliveries.

Food Distributors Accuse Tyson, Others of Manipulating Chicken Prices

The two largest food-distribution companies in the U.S. separately accused Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Sanderson Farms and other poultry suppliers of manipulating wholesale chicken prices.

Massachusetts Review of Wynn Allegations Holds High Stakes for Casino

Sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn are threatening to derail Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s lucrative casino project in Massachusetts as regulators revisit a contentious debate on the company's license to operate in the state.

Fox Wins Rights to NFL Thursday Night Games in Five-Year Deal

Fox Broadcasting has secured the broadcast television rights to the National Football League's Thursday night football package for the next five years.

Amazon HQ2 Spurs Worries of a Wage War in Winning City

Amazon.com plans to hire thousands of people in the area it picks as a second home from a shortlist of 20 locations. That's worrying other companies in those areas because it could become more difficult to attract talent.

Japan's Fujifilm to Take Majority Control of Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings will take a majority stake in Xerox, marking the end of independence for a stalwart of 20th-century American industry as the companies fight sluggish photocopier demand in a digital world.

Bertelsmann Exploring Sale of Struggling Customer Services Unit

German media giant Bertelsmann announced it is seeking to unload one of its largest businesses which has struggled to grow in a full or partial sale.

Julius Baer's New CEO Aims for Expansion

Bernhard Hodler is starting his tenure at the helm of Julius Baer Group mostly where his predecessor Boris Collardi left off: expanding the Swiss private bank.

Germany Probes Bosch Employees Over Emissions Scandal

A German prosecutor opened an investigation into two employees of auto supplier Robert Bosch's U.S. subsidiary on suspicion of aiding and abetting fraud in connection with a probe by the U.S. EPA into diesel emissions of Chrysler vehicles.

JPMorgan Top Lawyer Decamping for Simpson Thacher Law Firm

Stephen Cutler, a longtime top lawyer and senior executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is leaving the bank to join law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as a partner in New York later this year.

January 31, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)