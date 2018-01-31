Boeing Boosts Outlook for Deliveries and Cash Flow

Boeing forecast a higher profit margin and a big rise in cash generated from record jetliner deliveries.

Fox Wins Rights to NFL Thursday Night Games in Five-Year Deal

Fox Broadcasting has secured the broadcast television rights to the National Football League's Thursday night football package for the next five years.

Julius Baer's New CEO Aims for Expansion

Bernhard Hodler is starting his tenure at the helm of Julius Baer Group mostly where his predecessor Boris Collardi left off: expanding the Swiss private bank.

Japan's Fujifilm to Take Majority Control of Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings will take a majority stake in Xerox, marking the end of independence for a stalwart of 20th-century American industry as the companies fight sluggish photocopier demand in a digital world.

Germany Probes Bosch Employees Over Emissions Scandal

A German prosecutor opened an investigation into two employees of auto supplier Robert Bosch's U.S. subsidiary on suspicion of aiding and abetting fraud in connection with a probe by the U.S. EPA into diesel emissions of Chrysler vehicles.

JPMorgan Top Lawyer Decamping for Simpson Thacher Law Firm

Stephen Cutler, a longtime top lawyer and senior executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is leaving the bank to join law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as a partner in New York later this year.

China Creates Nuclear Powerhouse

China is putting two of its largest nuclear-power firms back together as it seeks to create a corporate powerhouse that can better compete for contracts in other countries.

Liberty Mutual Shops $1 Billion in Private Equity, Real Estate

Liberty Mutual Insurance is seeking bids on roughly $1 billion of its private-equity and real estate stakes, said people familiar with the matter.

Massachusetts Review of Wynn Allegations Holds High Stakes for Casino

Sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn are threatening to derail Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s lucrative casino project in Massachusetts as regulators revisit a contentious debate on the company's license to operate in the state.

Anthem Closes Year With Slight Enrollment Growth

Enrollment in Anthem's medical plans dropped by 13,000 in its latest quarter but increased slightly overall last year, the health insurer said Wednesday.

