Boeing Offers Upbeat 2018 Outlook

Boeing forecast a big rise in cash generated by record jetliner deliveries and a higher profit margin as the aerospace company handily beat analysts' expectations.

Julius Baer's New CEO Aims for Expansion

Bernhard Hodler is starting his tenure at the helm of Julius Baer Group mostly where his predecessor Boris Collardi left off: expanding the Swiss private bank.

Japan's Fujifilm to Take Majority Control of Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings will take a majority stake in Xerox, marking the end of independence for a stalwart of 20th-century American industry as the companies fight sluggish photocopier demand in a digital world.

China Creates Nuclear Powerhouse

China is putting two of its largest nuclear-power firms back together as it seeks to create a corporate powerhouse that can better compete for contracts in other countries.

Massachusetts Review of Wynn Allegations Holds High Stakes for Casino

Sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn are threatening to derail Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s lucrative casino project in Massachusetts as regulators revisit a contentious debate on the company's license to operate in the state.

Fox Poised to Win Rights to NFL Thursday Night Package

Fox Broadcasting is wrapping up a deal with the National Football League for rights to its Thursday night package of games, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rival Employers Dread Possible Arrival of Amazon HQ2 in Their Town

Amazon.com Inc. plans to hire thousands of people in the area it picks as a second home from a shortlist of 20 locations. That's worrying other companies in those areas because it could become more difficult to attract talent.

At Newell Brands, a Fight Over the Board and Strategy

Amid concerns about Newell Brands' strategic direction, one of the architects of the company's $19 billion Jarden Corp. acquisition, Martin Franklin, tried to wrest control of the board, failed and quit.

Electronic Arts: On to the Next Battle(field)

In the videogame business, there's always the next battle. That works out particularly well for Electronic Arts.

Anthem Closes Year With Slight Enrollment Growth

Enrollment in Anthem's medical plans dropped by 13,000 in its latest quarter but increased slightly overall last year, the health insurer said Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)