Japan's Fujifilm to Take Majority Control of Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings will take a majority stake in Xerox, marking the end of independence for a stalwart of 20th-century American industry as the companies fight sluggish photocopier demand in a digital world.

Fox Poised to Win Rights to NFL Thursday Night Package

Fox Broadcasting is wrapping up a deal with the National Football League for rights to its Thursday night package of games, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rival Employers Dread Amazon's Possible Arrival in Their Town

Amazon.com Inc. plans to hire thousands of people in the area it picks as a second home from a shortlist of 20 locations. That's worrying other companies in those areas because it could become more difficult to attract talent.

At Newell Brands, a Fight Over the Board and Strategy

Amid concerns about Newell Brands' strategic direction, one of the architects of the company's $19 billion Jarden Corp. acquisition, Martin Franklin, tried to wrest control of the board, failed and quit.

Electronic Arts: On to the Next Battle(field)

In the videogame business, there's always the next battle. That works out particularly well for Electronic Arts.

Ericsson Cuts 10,000 Jobs Amid Costly Turnaround

Ericsson's turnaround effort further took its toll, as the Swedish telecommunications-equipment giant said it cut 10,000 jobs in the fourth quarter and said two top executives would leave

VW Supplier to Face Criminal Case in Emissions Fraud

A supplier for Volkswagen AG is in discussions with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an impending criminal case arising from its alleged participation in the German auto giant's emissions cheating, according to people familiar with the matter.

Energy Woes Take Toll on Siemens

German conglomerate Siemens said its quarterly profit plummeted at its core industrial division as a global switch to renewable energy continued to eat into its gas-and-oil business.

Microsoft Earnings: What to Watch

Analysts expect Microsoft to post revenue of $28.41 billion, up from $25.83 billion a year earlier.

EBay Earnings: What to Watch

Ebay reports fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, and two years of initiatives aimed at improving aspects of eBay's site are expected to continue to pay off.

