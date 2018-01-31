Santander Profit Hit By One-Offs

Santander said that its fourth-quarter net profit fell slightly compared with the year earlier, hit by one-off items.

H&M Expands Transformation Plan

H&M laid out plans to help it catch up with rivals after seeing net profit slump 32% in the fourth quarter following a bout of heavy price cutting and lower footfall to its stores.

Siemens Profit Boosted by Osram Sale

Siemens said its net profit rose in the first quarter, thanks in part to a one-off gain from the sale of Osram and lower tax costs stemming from the U.S. fiscal overhaul.

SEB Lifts Dividend Despite Drop in 4Q Net Profit

SEB raised its full-year dividend, even as the corporate lender reported that fourth-quarter net profit fell on previously announced provisions.

Total Makes Major Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Total said it has made a major offshore oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Japan's Fujifilm to Take Majority Control of Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings will take a majority stake in Xerox, marking the end of independence for a stalwart of 20th-century American industry as the companies fight sluggish photocopier demand in a digital world.

Fox Poised to Win Rights to NFL Thursday Night Package

Fox Broadcasting is wrapping up a deal with the National Football League for rights to its Thursday night package of games, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nintendo Raises Sales Projection for Popular Switch Game Console

Nintendo again raised its sales projection for its Switch game console thanks to strong momentum during the holiday season.

Samsung Cashes In on Chips for Another Record Profit

Samsung Electronics delivered its third consecutive quarter of record results, owing to robust demand for its memory chips, though operating profit at its smartphone unit fell.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)