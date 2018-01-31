Samsung Cashes In on Chips for Another Record Profit

Samsung Electronics delivered its third consecutive quarter of record results, owing to robust demand for its memory chips, though operating profit at its smartphone unit fell.

Fujifilm Nears Deal With Xerox

Xerox is nearing a deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings that would mark the end of the independence of the stalwart of 20th-century American industry.

Thomson Reuters Sells Stake in Financial Unit to Blackstone-Led Group for $17 Billion

Thomson Reuters said it will sell a majority stake in its financial and risk business to a consortium led by private-equity giant Blackstone Group.

Apple Faces Two Federal Probes Over iPhone Battery Issue

The Justice Department and SEC are investigating Apple over potential securities violations related to its disclosure of a software update that slowed older iPhones.

Google Rivals Ask EU to Toughen Measures in Antitrust Case

Google continues to stymie competition in online shopping despite a record fine from European authorities and an order to modify its behavior, rivals say.

Nevada Gambling Regulator to Probe Steve Wynn Allegations

Nevada gambling regulators announced Tuesday they are investigating sexual misconduct allegations involving casino mogul Steve Wynn, stemming from a Wall Street Journal investigation published last week.

NTSB Urges Updates of Engine-Inspection and Evacuation Rules

U.S. air-accident investigators have called for upgraded engine-inspection practices and better-coordinated procedures for passenger evacuations, in their final report about a fire that badly damaged an American Airlines jet on a Chicago runway two years ago.

Triple Threat: Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan Rattle Health-Care Firms

Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. rattled the stock market with plans to form a health-care not-for-profit that will use technology to cut costs.

Shutterfly to Buy School Photos Provider Lifetouch for $825 Million

Shutterfly Inc. said Tuesday it will acquire the privately held photography company Lifetouch Inc. for $825 million in cash, deepening its presence in the school-photos market and expanding its reach among potential customers of its online platform.

Greystar Buys Modular Apartment Development in London

Greystar Real Estate Partners and a partner are acquiring a 550-unit development in London with two towers that will be among the tallest in the world to be built using modular construction, according to company executives.

