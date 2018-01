Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up after earnings from one major manufacturer.

Boeing shares rose, and have now more than doubled in the last 12 months, after the jet maker boosted capital spending plans in the wake of U.S. tax reform, and said it continues to see robust demand for its jets.

January 31, 2018 16:18 ET (21:18 GMT)