Deutsche Bank AG 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.X) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released February 2.
. Forecast Change Number of Reported
4th Quarter 4Q17 in % analysts 4Q16
Total Net Revenues 6,169 -13% 15 7,068
Net Interest Income N/A -- -- 3,565
Loan Loss Provision 177 -64% 15 492
Fee And Commision Income N/A -- -- 2,920
Profit Before Tax -478 -- 15 -2,416
Net Profit Attributable -1,295 -- 15 -1,890
Diluted Earnings Per Share -0.62 -- 13 -1.21
. Forecast Change Number of Reported
Full-year FY17 in % analysts FY16
Total Net Revenues 26,926 -10% 16 30,014
Net Interest Income N/A -- -- 14,707
Loan Loss Provision 573 -59% 16 1,383
Fee And Commision Income N/A -- -- 11,744
Profit Before Tax 2,145 -- 16 -810
Net Profit Attributable 311 -- 16 -1,402
Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.15 -- 12 -1.21
Dividend Per Share 0.11 -42% 14 0.19
Target Price 14.19 -- 22
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Target price provided by Factset.
