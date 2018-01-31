Deutsche Bank AG 4Q 2017 -- Forecast

On Our Radar

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.X) fourth-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released February 2.

===

. Forecast Change Number of Reported

4th Quarter 4Q17 in % analysts 4Q16

Total Net Revenues 6,169 -13% 15 7,068

Net Interest Income N/A -- -- 3,565

Loan Loss Provision 177 -64% 15 492

Fee And Commision Income N/A -- -- 2,920

Profit Before Tax -478 -- 15 -2,416

Net Profit Attributable -1,295 -- 15 -1,890

Diluted Earnings Per Share -0.62 -- 13 -1.21

. Forecast Change Number of Reported

Full-year FY17 in % analysts FY16

Total Net Revenues 26,926 -10% 16 30,014

Net Interest Income N/A -- -- 14,707

Loan Loss Provision 573 -59% 16 1,383

Fee And Commision Income N/A -- -- 11,744

Profit Before Tax 2,145 -- 16 -810

Net Profit Attributable 311 -- 16 -1,402

Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.15 -- 12 -1.21

Dividend Per Share 0.11 -42% 14 0.19

Target Price 14.19 -- 22

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Target price provided by Factset.

