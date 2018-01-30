What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 30, 2018).

Selling in government bonds intensified around the world. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note notched its highest closing level since April 2014.

U.S. stocks retreated as utilities and real estate shares declined. The Dow fell 177.23 points to 26439.48.

Global investors are shifting more money from U.S. to foreign stocks, betting on opportunities overseas.

The household saving rate fell in December to its lowest level since September 2005 amid a spending splurge by Americans.

Coffee company Keurig is taking over Dr Pepper Snapple, a deal that will unite popular brands that have faced struggles.

JPMorgan named two executives to share the No. 2 post, the bank's clearest step yet to designate a potential successor to CEO Dimon.

MetLife delayed its earnings report and said it would revise prior financial reports due to unpaid pensions.

France's Sanofi said it would acquire Belgian biotech company Ablynx for $4.85 billion.

Lawmakers are moving to stanch the flow of U.S. technology to foreign investors with legislation to broaden CFIUS's authority.

China's JinkoSolar said it plans to open a solar-panel plant in the U.S., a week after Trump imposed tariffs.

Fitch is exiting a joint venture and will apply to operate independently in China.

