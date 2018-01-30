Volkswagen Accepts Suspension in Animal Testing Scandal

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that its head of external relations had been suspended in connection with news over the weekend that the car maker had used monkeys to test the effects of auto-exhaust fumes.

Volkswagen said it accepted the proposal of Thomas Steg, head of group external relations and sustainability, that he be suspended while the matter is investigated. Mr. Steg said he would assume full responsibility, Volkswagen said.

The tests were financed by the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, or EUGT.

"We are currently in the process of investigating the work of the EUGT, which was dissolved in 2017, and drawing all the necessary consequences," Volkswagen said.

The tests, conducted in the U.S. were first reported by The New York Times.

