U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in January

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in January after declining a month earlier.

The Conference Board said Tuesday its measure of U.S. consumer confidence increased to 125.4 in January from 123.1 in December. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a January reading of 123.0.

"Consumers remain quite confident that the solid pace of growth seen in late 2017 will continue into 2018," said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

January 30, 2018 10:26 ET (15:26 GMT)