U.K. Consumer Confidence Rebounds in January

U.K. consumer sentiment in January bounced back from a four-year low the previous month, a survey published Wednesday showed, as Britons became more optimistic about their own finances as well as the overall economy.

The long-running barometer of consumer confidence, conducted by market researcher GfK U.K. Ltd. for the European Union's executive, rose four points in January and stood at minus 9.

The score reflects an improvement in consumers' views on their personal financial situation over the past 12 months as well as improved expectations for the year ahead. Consumer views of the U.K.'s economic situation in the past year and in the coming 12 months also improved.

The survey's major purchase index rebounded in January, indicating U.K. shoppers' higher willingness to splash out on big-ticket items.

However, Joe Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK, warned that the headline measure of consumer confidence remained in negative territory and was lower than at the same time last year, when it stood at minus 5.

"In the absence of good news about rising wages and declining inflationary pressures, this off-trend number could be a temporary blip rather than a strong sign of recovery," Mr. Staton said.

