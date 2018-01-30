Telefonica Names New CEO for Spanish Unit

Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) has named Emilio Gayo as the new chief executive of Telefonica Espana, amid reorganization at the company, it said Tuesday.

Mr. Gayo, who was previously in charge of marketing and commercial services at the Spanish unit, will replace Luis Miguel Gilperez. The telecoms company also named Maria Jesus Almazor to the newly-created role of chief operating officer at Telefonica Espana.

In addition, Telefonica will break its Hispanoamerica business into two: Telefonica Hispam Sur and Telefonica Hispam Norte, the company said. The first will include operations in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and the second will encompass Colombia, Mexico, Central America, Ecuador and Venezuela.

At its infrastructure unit Telxius, Mario Martin will take over as the new chief executive. Mr. Martin was previously director of Telefonica's COO office.

All changes must be approved by the board of directors, which will hold a meeting on Wednesday.

January 30, 2018 07:09 ET (12:09 GMT)