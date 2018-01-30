Telecom Italia Proposes to Separate Network Assets: Sources -Reuters

Telecom Italia (TIT.MI) has presented a proposal to the Italian communications regulator to confer all of its network assets into a separate company fully controlled by the group, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

--The source also said the proposal will be presented to the Italian government and the company's board in February, Reuters reports.

January 30, 2018 05:12 ET (10:12 GMT)